Nigerians Attack Pastor Enenche For Saying NOUN Law Graduate Lied While Giving Testimony At Dunamis Church

…As Graduation Pictures, Convocation List Surface Online

Graduation pictures of a woman now identified as Vera Anyim who was accused by Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church of making a false testimony has been circulating in the media.

A viral video surfaced showing the Pastor confronting the woman who claimed to be the first graduate in her family, stating that she obtained a BSc in law.

However, Enenche pointed out that there’s no such degree as a BSc in law, casting doubt on her testimony.

Meanwhile the pictures of her graduation from National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have surfaced and the graduation list with her name on no. 2262 and the degree awarded clearly stated as LL.B.

Also, on her Facebook page, Anyim, whose pictures on social media shows to be a police inspector, penned an appreciation to God for seeing her through her education.

“And it came to pass yesterday 13th April being Saturday, 2024 at National Open university Abuja. Father, I am saying thank you for making me to graduate from my Law programme. Congratulations to me once again. Two Celebrations just for me in this month of April my birthday. You are too faithful to fail me. Friends join me and thank God for all he has done for me. Thank you Jesus hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah Amen,” she wrote.

Some social media users have asked Enenche to apologise following the evidence that she actually graduated as a law student.

“Dr. Paul Enenche, you owe this to your Church Member Anyim Vera an Apology, such embarrassment and sending her out of the pulpit wasn’t necessary.

“This woman just graduated on the 13th of April 2024 and wanted to appreciate God via her testimony, you rushed and tagged her a liar,” a social media user said.

Also speaking on the issue, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri on his X page attributed Anyim’s grammatical mistakes to anxiety.

‘When you are giving a testimony in church or before any large crowd, and you are not used to public speaking, you can get nervous. Anxiety and edginess often lead to unforced errors. Your spoken English or other language does not flow, and you make grammatical mistakes. You see this with beauty contestants during the Q&A part of the competition. It does not mean that the person is automatically lying,” he said.

Also speaking, a lawyer practicing in Abuja, Barr. Nma Dickson argued that not all lawyers have the power of oratory, adding that she struggles with fluency in spoken English too.

“I don’t agree with Pastor Enenche on this one,” she said.

“She may just not have known or have it impressed on her mind that her law degree isn’t a Bsc. It is very possible! May even be stage fright. Bsc, B.L, both have B.

“Every lawyer do not have the power of oratory. I do struggle with fluency in spoken English. Yes!”