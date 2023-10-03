Nigerians Express Disappointment Over Suspension Of NLC, TUC Indefinite Strike

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have expressed disappointment over the suspension of the indefinite strike scheduled to begin on Tuesday by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress

The Labour Union’s decision to suspend the strike was due to a last-minute meeting with the Federal Government in the late hours of Monday, October 2, 2023.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the unions decided to suspend the strike for one month after signing a 15-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of which N35,000 will be disbursed to all levels of civil service in the next.

The suspension made Nigerians to express their dissatisfaction on the suspension of the strike.

Reacting, Joy Okafor said, “Before it even started, we have known how it will end, we don’t have NLC in this Nigeria, they are only representing themselves.”

David Korede added, “Until Nigerians stop depending on NLC and trade Unions as their general pressure group, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to make politicians see governance beyond civil service welfare. I wonder why civil societies are now redundant in negotiating for the masses in all matters.”

“We have been watching at the numerous agencies that are meant to represent the interests of the populace being jeopardized to the extent of extreme compromise, such that the interests of the common citizens no longer matter,” Derf Sut decried.

Also, Sani Audu Kingsley noted, “What happened to the timid unemployed youth and the businesswomen? This country is nothing but a joke. The so-called palliative was in theory because of failure to adhere to the advice of the learned ones.”

On his part, Nathaniel Praise Agada asked, “So what will happen after six months? Unfortunately, the Nigerian government doesn’t have plans for this country, and the private sector is left out of this agreement too?”

For John Kalu, he noted, “I knew the strike would not hold. You can just predict what will happen in Nigeria.”

Similarly, Gideon Iliya Nuhu said, “As usual, I knew the NLC TUC would end up accepting federal government promises. NLC, when will you ever do something different?”

However, Mfon Ekpontah believed that the NLC’s decision should not be taken for weakness.

He said, “Good measures from NLC and FG. Do not take that for weakness but do the needful. Then, NLC should not compromise their integrity at the detriment of the country.”

In the same light, Edward Uwugiaren said, “No body actually need strike, if government does what is required of them, work can go on. What is important now is the implementation of all the agreement.”

Also, Ita Joseph said, “They know the implications of crippling the economy. You don’t use fire to put out fire, some people think they have been compromised, the answer is capital no.”