Nigerians Should Expect Adequate Supply Of Petrol Soon — Mele Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) has assured that the current fuel queues at filling stations will soon disappear as its management was making tireless efforts to ensure that distribution of the product is normalised within the next few weeks.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, gave the assurance when he appeared before the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives on petroleum (downstream) on Wednesday.

The committee had invited Kyari to brief it on plans by the NNPC to address the recent fuel queues occasioned by the stoppage of further distribution of methanol-blended fuel recently imported into the country.

The fuel scarcity had stemmed from the company’s withdrawal of the affected batch of petrol from circulation.

But Kyari, during his meeting with the House of Reps committee, assured that the NNPC will soon “normalise distribution” of petrol as about 2.1bn litters of the product was being expected in the country by the end of February.

The NNPC GMD stressed, “I am assuring more supply plan. We will contain this development”.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the oil company said it had begun a 24-hour distribution of petrol across the country.

“NNPC Ltd wishes to reassure Nigerians that it has put adequate measures in place to accelerate the nationwide distribution of PMS earlier disrupted by the quarantine of methanol-blended petrol,” the company had said on Tuesday, adding that over “over 2.3 billion liters of PMS is scheduled for delivery between now and end of February 2022, which will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.”