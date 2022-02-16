Tambuwal’s Absence From PDP Govs Forum Not Due To Rift With Wike – Forum DG

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, has clarified that the absence of its chairman and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, from the forum’s meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday was not due to rift between him and the other governors, and in particular the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike.

A statement from the Director-General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, explained that the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto and grandson of Sardauna, Sir Ahmadu Bello, coupled with “dignitaries coming to Sokoto for condolence visits made it practically impossible for Governor Tambuwal to leave the seat of the caliphate at the time the meeting was holding.”

As a result of Tambuwal’s absence, vice chairman of the forum and governor of Abia State, Mr Okezie Ikpeazu, presided over the meeting.

The Yenegoa meeting was attended by eleven governors. It coincided with the two years anniversary of Mr Duoye Diri as the governor of Bayelsa State.

Both Wike and Tambuwal have been having cordial relationship until recently.

THE WHISTLER’ reported on Tuesday that the relationship between the two appeared to have broken down recently following Wike’s support for a southern president, and his alleged plan to run for president.

But Maduabum dismissed as non-issue the insinuation, assuring that there is a healthy relationship between the pair and other colleagues in the forum.

He stated, “There is no truth in that insinuation. The PDP Governors’ Forum is intact and the relationship between the members is very cordial.

“There is no division within the forum. They are all working together to enthrone a new order in Nigeria through the PDP.

“There is no way Governor Tambuwal could have left Sokoto at the time the meeting was taking place in Yenagoa.

“It was a matter of courtesy that he stays back in the state to receive the numerous personalities, including governors, Presidential delegation, top business elite and other prominent Nigerians visiting the state for condolence visit as a result of the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, a few days ago.”

According to him, the vice-chairman of the forum, the governor of Abia State, who presided over the meeting “performed excellently.”

He noted that he was in constant touch with Tambuwal at every step of the meeting.

“At the start of the meeting, the vice-chairman duly conveyed the apology of the chairman to all the members in attendance after formally informing them of the reason he (Tambuwal) could not attend.”