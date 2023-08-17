Nigeria’s First Professor Of Capital Market, Uwaleke, Appointed Special Adviser To Senate Committee Chairman

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Uche Uwaleke, Nigeria’s first Professor of Finance and Capital Markets has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Capital Market to Osita Izunaso, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Capital Market.

Advertisement

Uwaleke was notified of his appointment in a letter dated August 16, seen by THE WHISTLER.

“It is my pleasure to offer you an appointment as Special Adviser to the Chairman of Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions.

“Having followed with keen interest your display of deep knowledge of the Capital Market through numerous media engagements and academic publications some of which I have come across.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market & Institutions, I have no doubt that your advice will assist me and members of my committee to exercise adequate oversight on the Nigerian Capital Market,” the letter signed by Izunaso said.

Prof Uwaleke, has Headed the Banking and Finance department at Nasarawa State University Keffi.

Advertisement

He also is the first President of the Association of Capital Markets Academics of Nigeria. He was appointed by former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha as Commissioner for Finance in December 2018.

The former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed had in 2022 during the launch of Uwaleke’s books, described him as a major contributor to the development of the economy through his insightful analysis of finance and economic issues.

In 2018, the governing council and Senate of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, named Uwaleke as professor of finance & capital markets.

Asides from heading the Banking & Finance Department, Uwaleke also handled Investments & Securities Markets Studies at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Uwaleke is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Chartered Banker, and a Chartered Stockbroker.

Advertisement

He is also part of several professional bodies like the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN); the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) and the Nigerian Economic Society (NES).