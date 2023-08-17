‘Straight To Hell ‘—Nigerians React To Death Of Female Evangelist During Sex Romp With Bishop

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Bishop in Abia State was arrested after a married female evangelist whom he had sexual relations with died in their shared hotel room.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that Bishop Timothy Otu, General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministries (City of Miracles) was picked up by policemen in the state after he absconded from the room following the death of the deceased.

The late female evangelist, identified only as ‘Evangelist Happiness’, was a member of the bishop’s church and a mother of five.

Nigerians have taken to social media in reaction to the news, some seeking forgiveness from God on behalf of the deceased, while others have condemned both parties, due to the marital status of the deceased at the time of the incident and the religious affiliation of the bishop.

Airing their views on Facebook, below are some of the reactions.

Ifeanyi Agugbue simply said, “Truly, judgment starts from the house of God.”

Advertisement

Ola Sneezy described the incident as a “Sin of the highest order”, asking that God forgive the deceased for her shortcomings.

GoodHeart Onoja said God cannot be mocked and as such, He should never be taken for granted.

“God cannot be mocked, neither is He a man that should be taken for granted. Fear God and keep His commandments, that is the whole duty of a man,” he said.

Another Facebook user, Jossy Wave said the deceased is going, “straight to hell.”

Similarly, Joseph Etim also concluded that the deceased would not go to heaven saying, “Unholy evangelism always ends up in bed, oops! You just missed heaven.”

Advertisement

A different Facebook user, Zion Andybest, used the opportunity to caution people against committing sin.

“Every day we see people criticizing and making a mockery of the body of Christ but know this and know peace. God cannot be mocked,” he said.