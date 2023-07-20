Nigeria’s Political Parties Increase To 19 As INEC Complies With Supreme Court Order Recognizing Youth Party

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has complied with a Supreme Court order to recognize the Youth Party (YP) as a registered political party in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The YP was deregistered among others by INEC in 2020 for “failing to meet the criteria provided for by section 225(a) of the 1999 constitution (as amended)”.

However, the party challenged the deregistration in court and the Supreme Court ruled in its favour in December 2022.

The Supreme Court’s ruling ordered INEC to reinstate the YP as a registered political party and to allow it to participate in future elections. INEC has now complied with the court order, making Nigeria’s political parties increase to 19.

The YP is a relatively new political party, having been founded in 2018.

The party’s objective includes to “encourage the Nigerian youth to be organized politically to determine the Nigeria of their future” and its participation in future elections could help increase the number of young people in elected office and to bring about more progressive policies.

Advertisement

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, announced YP’s reinstatement on Thursday after a meeting of the commission’s management in Abuja.

“Following the Commission’s decision to deregister some parties in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Youth Party approached the Federal High Court and secured an Order restraining the Commission from deregistering it.

“On appeal by the Commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission.

“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria,” said Okoye.