Nigeria’s Telecom Industry Rises By 2 Million Subscribers, Hit 197 Million

The Nigerian telecommunication industry has posted an impressive growth after subscribers hit a record 197.49 million in January 2022.

The industrial statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission revealed that the industry had 195,463,898 telecom subscribers in December 2021.

But year on year, the NCC revealed that subscribers fell by 2.71 million compared to the 200,213,994 recorded in January 2021.

The fall is not unconnected to the ban placed on the sale and activation of new SIM Cards by the Federal Government.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy said the move was targeted at sanitising the country’s telecom sector.

SIM owners were required to link National Identification Number (NIN) in line with the guidelines of the Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration. But the ban was lifted in April 2021.

The Nigerian telecommunication sector was vital in Nigeria’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as it contributed 12.61 per cent to the GDP in the forth quarterof 2021.

According to the regulator, Nigeria has 143,205,516 internet subscriber, up from the 141,971,560 subscribers recorded in December 2021.

Also, MTN Nigeria has continued with its dominance of the sector as the operator controls 37.9 per cent of the market share, while GLO controls 27.87.

Airtel has a market share of 27.71 per cent, while 9Mobile controls 6.52 per cent of the market share.