NIPR Appoints Customs CG, Adeniyi As Chairman Of Committee To Manage Nigeria’s Reputation

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has inaugurated a 23-man team into the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) to ensure that objectives of portraying the country’s good image initiative are achieved.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, was appointed by the Institute to Chair the committee.

Adewale while speaking shortly after the inauguration called on governments, individuals and other stakeholders in the Nigerian project to prioritise the country’s reputation.

The Chairman of the group hinted that the initiative was coming when Nigeria needed to revamp its reputation.

The Custom boss noted that a well-harnessed reputation can turn around the country’s economy, stating that “Reputation plays a key role in every aspect of human endeavour.”

He said, “Indeed, any individual, organisation, state or nation that wants to be taken seriously and be on top among peers must deliberately promote the culture of reputation consciousness.

“Unfortunately, society, especially many African nations, have not recognised the power of reputation in turning their economies around.

“Though intangible in nature, reputation as a concept is so critical that if the components are properly understood, effectively planned, efficiently harnessed and well deployed, will position any country for greater value, global relevance and remarkable competitiveness.

“The global perception of Nigeria is poor and the impact of this is heavily felt in the nation’s economy. I believe that a renewed commitment and deliberate effort to strengthen the country’s reputation will yield the right results.

“Therefore, I accept this responsibility to serve as the Chairman, NIPR Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) Committee because I know the enormous value this project will add to our country, Nigeria.”

Earlier, President of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ike Neliaku, said the group should advise the NIPR Council regularly on matters of national reputation; curate relevant information materials and content on Nigeria’s reputation and deploy the same appropriately in line with the NRMG initiative.