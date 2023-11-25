Man City’s Game Not A Title Decider — Klopp

234 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the game against Manchester City will not determine his team’s Premier League title chances.

Both sides will clash at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Manchester City have won their last 23 games at home in all competitions, Klopp is confident that it is going to be an interesting encounter.

“It’s not a test on how close we get to City, it’s just a really super exciting game, I would watch it wherever on the planet,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“We have to prepare for it properly and we know we have to be at our best to get a chance. We will see.”

Liverpool are one point adrift of Manchester City with an unbeaten run in their last five games.

“A lot of games we were good and deserved what we got,” he said. “We needed to get the points.

“With City, I don’t know 100 per cent, but they got a point here, a point there, stuff like this, unexpected ones. That’s the quality they have, the desire to win the next one that’s pretty special.”

“Man City are who they are and they’re extremely strong and we have to be as strong as possible,” Klopp said.

Furthermore, Klopp also hailed the partnership of Darwin Nunez and Mohammed Salah.

“You can’t become a Liverpool player if you’re not football-smart,”

Klopp said. “Darwin and Mo look for each other but it’s not like they cut out the other boys. It’s just a different way of playing.

“Mo supports the boys. Darwin came here, big expectations, and Mo probably understood the situation best and saw his potential and wanted to help him. Without having the longest conversation, that was for sure the start of a pretty special partnership.”

Nunez has assisted three out of Salah’s seven Premier League goals.