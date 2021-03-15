NIRSAL MFB Warns Nigerians Against Loan Scammers

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The NIRSAL Microfinance Bank has warned Nigerians to beware of fraudulent alert and some unethical practices being carried out by individuals who disguises as its staff or agents.

The Bank warned that the public not to patronise scammers who demanding for money from unsuspecting members of the public purportedly to secure COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility or the AGSMEIS Loan.

In press statement on Monday, the bank said, “The attention of the Management of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank has been drawn to some unethical practices being perpetrated by individuals disguising as its staff or agents, demanding and receiving money from unsuspecting members of the public purportedly to secure COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility or the AGSMEIS Loan.

“Members of the public are hereby cautioned against falling prey to such people because the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility being disbursed by NMFB on behalf of the Central Bank of Nigeria is a LOAN not a GRANT and beneficiaries MUST pay back with interest.

“We also wish to inform the general public who may have been scammed by these unscrupulous people to lodge a complaint on our Whistleblowing portal.”