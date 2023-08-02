NLC In Lagos Demands N30k Palliative From Govt

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress has demanded N30,000 from the Lagos State government as palliatives to cover for transportation cost, for at least the next six months.

This, NLC leadership said, is to cushion the effect of excruciating pains Nigerian workers are passing through since petrol subsidy was removed by the Federal Government.

The state NLC Chairman, Funmi Sessi, made the demand on Wednesday when she and other leaders of the organised labour led workers in protest of petrol subsidy removal to the government house, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sessi said that with the current situation of the country ‘s economy, it has become imperative for the state government to come to the aid of workers in the state.

She said: “People are dying. This morning, (for) many of these people to come and join the rally, they trekked from their various homes. Salary can no longer take home. We’re suffocating.”

“We want the government of Lagos State to give us subsidy palliative of N30,000 each; at least for the next six months. So that we can be using this to cushion the effect of the transportation.

“We know that the governor has come out to reduce (transport fare), but some of us do not take public transport, and we need this money to fuel our vehicles.”

Sessi explained that the workers need their salaries raised, so that they can be able to put food on their table, adding that health of workers is very important.

The NLC Chairman also asked the state government to deploy buses to agencies and parastatals in the state, for transportation of their workers to and fro on daily basis.

While expressing the openness of the NLC to dialogue with the government, Sessi said:”We’ve so many other demands, but we want the government to call us to a meeting; stakeholders meeting, so that we can dialogue.”

She later presented the demands of the workers to the representative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Receiving the workers demands on behalf of Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, commended them for peaceful protest, adding that the state government has heard them.