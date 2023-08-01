NLC Optimistic Nothing Will Stop Wednesday Protest

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was an energetic to-and-fro movement of the staff of the Nigerian Labour Congress at its national secretariat in Abuja as they make final preparations for a nationwide strike commencing tomorrow, Wednesday.

The office of the NLC President, Joe Ajero, was a beehive of activities when THE WHISTLER visited the Labour House, Abuja on Tuesday as the staff was seen moving in and out of offices in obvious last-minute checks to ensure a successful strike action.

Ajaero was seen in the office attending to the union members concerning the planned protest while the members all seemed excited at the prospect.

THE WHISTLER learned that nothing would stop the planned protest despite the closed-door meeting with representatives of the Federal Government in the late hours of July 31.

Some staff expressed satisfaction with the planned protest, saying it’s long overdue.

The protest is slated to begin at 7 am from the Unity Fountain Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah told THE WHISTLER on Tuesday that they are not satisfied with the government’s offer, and would proceed with the strike.

Upah said “The President’s speech gloated over mere suffix, and has no substance.

“The rich subsidy was announced and raking in billions and immediately the national assembly was not reluctant to take the gavel down. But for the common man, they are saying till sometime next year, what happens to us between now and next year?

“Also, nothing was said about the mad exchange rate and how to manage it, no reasonable country leaves national currency to the bread winds of the market, even China which manufactures and sells almost everything.

“So, this is our response, we are protesting tomorrow, and nothing will stop it.”

Upah also assured that it is going to be a safe protest and no hoodlum would be able to hijack it.

Members of the union were seen excited about the protest when THE WHISTLER spoke to them, stressing that they had waited for too long.

Comrade Moses said, “Come tomorrow at the Unity Fountain by Hilton, our voices will be heard.

“My protest kit is ready, and all I’m waiting for is the dawn of a new day, we are not stopping now.”

Comrade Saratu also showed her excitement saying, “I will be there tomorrow.”

THE WHISTLER learned that all staff must be present at the exercise, although some will be left at the NLC office in case of emergency.

However, at the time of filing this report, no preparation was seen at the Unity fountain when THE WHISTLER visited.