Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata, Joins Labour Party

The immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has joined the Labour Party.

Akpata confirmed the development in a Twitter post on Tuesday announcing his foray into partisan politics.

The former NBA president was presented with his membership card after attending the party’s meeting at Oredo Ward 6, Benin-City, Edo State.

He said his decision to join the party was “to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem.”

Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party. — Olumide Akpata (@OlumideAkpata) August 1, 2023

Labour Party rose to prominence during the last general election after the defection of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, to the party.

Obi was the party’s flag bearer during the presidential elections and he is currently in the elections tribunal to challenge the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner.

The Labour Party also won 40 National Assembly seats and produced the governor of Abia state during the elections