NLC Strike: NSA Confirms Arrest Of Suspects Behind Ajaero’s Assault

The National Security Adviser (NSA) has announced the arrest of suspects behind the recent assault on the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joseph Ajaero.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Zakari Mijinyawa, Head of Strategic Communication at the Office of the NSA.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had on November 13 directed all affiliates to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike after Ajaero was assaulted in Imo State by policemen and alleged agents of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The unions called the strike to press home their grievances which include “non-comment by the Federal Government over the brutalising of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by security agents and hoodlums in Imo”.

Ajaero was attacked while the NLC and civil servants in Imo were protesting over the alleged anti-worker policies of the Uzodimma administration.

Governor Uzodimma had refuted the allegations linking him to the attack. The National Industrial Court had also restrained the organised labour from embarking on the planned nationwide strike.

The NLC, however, proceeded with the strike which recorded partial compliance in many parts of the country on Tuesday.

Speaking on Wednesday, the NSA condemned the assault on Ajaero, noting that suspects behind the attack had been arrested.

According to the NSA, the assault was against the principles of freedom of association and expression supported by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“As a fallout of the incident relevant authorities were directed to conduct thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits. Available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded,” Mijinyawa stated on behalf of the NSA.

He further appealed to the NLC leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the ongoing dialogue process to continue.