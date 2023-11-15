Strike: Abuja Court Finally Bows To NLC, Shuts Down Operations

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In compliance with the industrial action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Federal Capital Territory High Court Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, has shut down operations.

The strike which commenced on Monday midnight, was unanimously agreed upon by the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on Monday.

The industrial action is taking place despite the ruling of the National Industrial Court in Abuja, which granted an ex parte motion filed by the federal government restraining the NLC from going ahead with the strike.

The FCT High Court opened for proceedings on Monday but when THE WHISTLER visited the court on Tuesday, its entrance gate was shut while the court premises were deserted.

A private guard who chose to remain anonymous told THE WHISTLER that the court was “closed due to the NLC Strike.”

Although the Federal High Court in Abuja conducted proceedings on Monday and Tuesday morning, its Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is billed to hold a Congress meeting by 11 am at the court’s Ukeje Hall over the strike.

“This meeting is noteworthy as members will be briefed on the position of the union with regards to the ongoing NLC strike action and important issues,” a memo posted by JUSUN on the court’s notice board partly reads.