NLC, TUC Meet FG Over Ongoing Strike

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With over 36 hours into the November 14 nationwide indefinite strike, the Federal Government has convened a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

The meeting is underway at the office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja.

Advertisement

The meeting with the Labour leaders is to decide the way forward to put an end to the ongoing industrial action.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that NLC had asked its affiliate’s unions to mobilise and picket all sectors of the economy in solidarity with the industrial action.

Currently, the Minister of Labour Simon Bako Lalong, Minister of State Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, TUC President Festus Osifo, NLC Secretary General Emmanuel Ugboaja and other Labour leaders are in attendance.