NMA Alarmed As Lassa Fever Kills Two Doctors Within 72 Hours In Oyo

The Nigerian Medical Association says two medical doctors have been lost to Lassa fever within 72 hours.

The NMA Chairman in Oyo State, Dr Ayotunde Fasunla, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

Fasunla said, “The NMA announces, with deepest regret and sorrow, the demise of two of our members from Lassa fever.

“The tragic deaths occurred within a space of 72 hours. It is indeed a sad week, and our eyes are still soaked in tears.

“While we thought that COVID-19 had done its worst, we are now dealing with another onslaught of a Lassa Fever outbreak.

“Furthermore, we are worried about other health workers who have had contact with the diseased unknowingly. We have advised them to quarantine and report if they develop any symptoms of viral hemorrhagic fever.

“Not only for the sake of their health and safety but also in the interest of the patients and public health.



“Members, especially the frontline doctors and other health workers, must wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment at all times.

“We appeal to the management of health institutions in the state to make PPEs readily available, as well as soap and running water for handwashing immediately after attending to patients.

“This is to protect our members and other healthcare workers from contracting transmissible infections.

“We appeal to the Oyo State Government to conduct intensive surveillance and sensitisation on Lassa fever outbreaks in the affected communities as well as across all local government areas in the state.

“We commiserate with the families of our colleagues who lost their lives in the course of performing their professional duties to the service of humanity. May their gentle soul rest in peace.”

NMA urged its members to treat all febrile illnesses with a high index of suspicion.

He said the body had also instructed its members to be cautious and vigilant at all times.

It will be recalled that two residents were killed while others were hospitalised as a result of lassa fever infection in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State on January 12.