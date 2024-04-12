JUST IN: Kingmakers Nominate New Olubadan, Send Name To Oyo Gov

The Kingmakers of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, have nominated Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The agreement was reached on Friday following the meeting called by the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan.

Oba Olakulehin was also endorsed by the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe, as the next Olubadan.

Oba Olakulehin’s name is expected to be sent to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for approval.

THE WHISTLER reports that the seat of the Olubadan became vacant after the death of Oba Lekan Balogun in March 2024.

