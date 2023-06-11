NMDPRA Boss Writes Defence Chief, Says Exxon Mobil Conniving With Firm To Illegally Lift Gas From Bonny Terminal

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed has written to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to intervene in the illegal petroleum lifting operations taking place at Bonny River Terminal.

In a letter obtained on Sunday by THE WHISTLER with reference number NUDPRA/OACE/EXC. 14/2023/05 dated June 8, 2023, the NMDPRA Boss raised the alarm that a vessel identified as Barumk Gas is lifting Butane at Bonny River Terminal without the authorisation or participation of the Authority.

Ahmed stated in the letter the operation in the Bonny Terminal is illegal and a violation of the law because NMDPRA is the agency of Government statutorily responsible for regulating operations at the Terminal.

In the letter which was obtained by THE WHISTLER, the NMDPRA Boss explained further that this unlawful action is being facilitated with the active connivance of Exxon Mobil who, according him have illegally destroyed the locks on the sea-line valve whose keys are in the custody of the Authority.

Ahmed added that the actions of Exxon Mobil and Barumk Gas constitute economic sabotage, criminal damage and theft of Nigeria’s national resources and urged the Defence Chief to stop tje vessels from leaving the shores of Nigeria.

The letter reads, “The urgent attention of the Chief of Defence Staff is drawn to the illegal petroleum lifting operations taking place at Bonny River Terminal.

“The vessel Barumk Gas is lifting Butane at Bonny River Terminal without the authorisation or participation of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority which is the agency of Government statutorily responsible for regulating operations at the Terminal.

“This unlawful action is being facilitated with the active connivance of Exxon Mobil who have illegally destroyed the locks on the sea-line valve whose keys are in the custody of the Authority.

“The actions of Exxon Mobil and Barumk Gas constitute economic sabotage, criminal damage and theft of Nigeria’s national resources.

“You are by this letter kindly requested to urgently prevent the sailing out of Barumk Gas until investigations into the matter are concluded.”

