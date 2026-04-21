NMDPRA Gives Three-Year Approval For F-500 Fire Suppressant

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The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has approved the use of F-500 Encapsulator as a fire suppressant for activities in the oil and gas industry.

The approval, according to the Authority, follows the successful completion of a regulatory evaluation of the product documentation, including its technical specifications, Safety Data Sheet (SDS), and acute eco-toxicity test results conducted under Nigerian environmental conditions.

It stated that the assessment confirmed that the product demonstrates acceptable fire suppression performance and complies with the required safety and environmental standards for controlled application in petroleum operations.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in the exercise of its statutory responsibilities under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and pursuant to the Midstream and Downstream Safety Regulations 2023, hereby notifies all midstream and downstream petroleum licensees, operators, and service providers of the approval for the use of F-500 Encapsulator as a fire-suppression agent within petroleum handling facilities.

“This approval follows the successful completion of a regulatory evaluation of the product documentation submitted, including its technical specifications, Safety Data Sheet (SDS), and acute eco-toxicity test results conducted under Nigerian environmental conditions.

The assessment confirmed that the product demonstrates acceptable fire-suppression performance and complies with the required safety and environmental standards for controlled application in petroleum operations.

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“Accordingly, the Authority recognises the suitability of this class of fire-suppression technology for use in midstream and downstream petroleum operations, where applicable.

“All stakeholders are therefore advised to take note of this development and ensure that any deployment or operational application of such fire-suppression systems fully complies with existing regulatory requirements and aligns with industry best practices,” the statement read.

The Authority, in an earlier letter on the approval addressed to the Managing Director of Okama Infinity Nigeria Limited, said the use of F-500 Encapsulator shall comply with provisions of relevant sections of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 as well as the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Regulations, 2023.

It also stated that any changes in composition or reformulation, wholly or partially, without the consent of the Authority would render the approval invalid, adding that the validity of the approval is for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

“We are pleased to inform you of the acceptance of the technical product data, including the SDS submitted on F-500 Encapsulator, as well as the results of the acute eco-toxicity tests carried out under Nigerian environmental conditions.

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“Consequently, approval is hereby granted for the use of the product as a fire suppressant with the following conditions: the use of F-500 Encapsulator shall comply with provisions of the relevant sections of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 as well as the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Regulations, 2023 any changes in composition or reformulation, wholly or partially, without the consent of the Authority renders this approval invalid. You are therefore advised to notify the NMDPRA of such changes for re-certification before further usage,” the letter read.

The Authority also urged the company to submit a quarterly inventory of the products sold, adding that under no condition shall the product be sold outside the validity period of the approval.