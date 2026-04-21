Rivers LG Chairman Assures Monarch Justice After Assassination Attempt

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The Chairman of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr Thomas Bariere Ariar, has assured residents that those responsible for the attempted assassination of a traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, King Baridam Suanu Yormaadam, will be brought to justice.

Dr. Bariere gave the assurance during a visit to the monarch at his palace in Bangha, Nyo-Khana, following his recovery from injuries sustained in the attack earlier this year.

King Baridam was reportedly shot at close range by unidentified gunmen on January 25, 2026, while travelling in his vehicle.

The incident left both the monarch and his driver seriously injured and triggered concern across the Khana community.

After weeks of medical treatment, the traditional ruler has since returned home.

Addressing members of the traditional council, chiefs, and security personnel during the visit, the council chairman condemned the attack and reiterated his administration’s responsibility to protect lives and property.

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He stated that the local government was working with security agencies to ensure that those behind the attack are apprehended and prosecuted.

Dr. Bariere also disclosed that arrests have been made in connection with the incident, adding that suspects in custody are providing useful information that could aid further investigations.

The chairman further stressed the need for residents to remain vigilant and united, warning that efforts to destabilize the peace of Khana would not be tolerated.

In his response, King Baridam Suanu Yormaadam expressed appreciation for the visit and support shown during his recovery.

He said the attack on his life would not go unpunished and affirmed his commitment to pursuing justice through lawful means.

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The monarch also reiterated his dedication to peace and security in Nyokhana and called on residents, particularly youths, to work together to safeguard their communities against criminal activities.