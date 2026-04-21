INEC Under Amupitan Cannot Be Trusted – Aisha Yusuf

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Activist Aisha Yesufu has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following its recent statement on a purportedly fabricated X account linked to its chairman, Joash Amupitan.

Reacting via her verified X account on Tuesday, Yesufu said the development raises concerns about the credibility of the electoral body ahead of future elections.

Her remarks come amid ongoing public debate over INEC’s clarification regarding the alleged fake social media account attributed to its chairman.

Recall that INEC had released a statement on Monday detailing how a fabricated X account was used in a coordinated attempt to frame Amupitan following a forensic investigation that it said found no link between him and the viral posts attributed to his name.

The commission said the probe, conducted with the support of independent cybersecurity experts, established that the account @joashamupitan and the controversial post, “Victory is sure,” were products of digital manipulation and impersonation.

However, Yusuf insists that the INEC chair cannot be trusted.

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“This more than anything shows INEC under Joash Amupitan cannot be trusted to conduct free, fair and credible election. By this desperation to deny something that is so glaring, Amupitan has offered himself as a tool to be used,” she wrote.