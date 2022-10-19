Nnamdi Kanu: Document Shows Why Court Cannot Retry IPOB Leader

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

All eyes are now on the Federal Government regarding its next move following the Court of Appeal judgment which discharged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, of all terrorism-related charges filed against him.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, had said that the Federal Government would explore “appropriate legal options” after the appellate court discharged Kanu on October 13.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, had written to the AGF on October 17 to immediately comply with the Court of Appeal judgment and release his client unconditionally.

But THE WHISTER has obtained the certified true copy of the lead judgment which showed that the appellate court has barred “any court in this country” and judges from trying Kanu on any previously committed offences.

A three-man panel led by Justice Jummai Hannatu, from Gombe Division, gave the judgment while the lead verdict was read by Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie.

The judge said, “The consequence of this section, I hold, is that the respondent is prohibited from being detained, tried, or otherwise dealt with in Nigeria for or in respect of any offense allegedly committed by him before his extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

“The lower court thus has no jurisdiction, I further hold, to try the Appellant on Counts 1,2,3,4,5,8, and 15 which were retained by it, being charges allegedly committed by the Appellant prior to his extraordinary rendition.

“In addition, by the forceful abduction and extraordinary rendition of the appellant from Kenya to this country on the 27th day of June 2021, in violation of international and state laws, the lower court or indeed any court in this country is divested of jurisdiction to entertain charges against the appellant and I so hold.

“I accordingly resolve issue number one in favor of the appellant.”

“The resolution of this issue in favor of the appellant disposes of this appeal, I hold, making a resolution of the other issues merely an academic exercise.”

The court held that it arrived at the conclusion because the federal government failed to utilize the processes stipulated, not only in international treaties and conventions but also in local laws.

It also faulted the Federal High Court judge, Justice Binta Nyako’ for not looking into the merits of Kanu’s argument regarding his extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

“The duty of the courts is to maintain the balance between ensuring that law and order is obeyed and the protection of the individual from oppressive actions by the executive.

“By failing to consider and make findings in respect of issue No 1 raised before it for determination, regarding the extraordinary rendition of the appellant, the lower court, I hold, failed to properly evaluate the appellant’s evidence, resulting in a breach of the appellant’s right to a fair hearing.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court appears to be the only legal option available to the AGF, on the recent judgement on Kanu.