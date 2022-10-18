Release Nnamdi Kanu Unconditionally — Ozekhome Writes Malami

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mike Ozekhome, the lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that following the Court of Appeal judgement that discharged his client, the federal government must comply with the verdict.

He disclosed this in a letter written to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, demanding for the unconditional release of Kanu who is presently in the custody of the Department of States Service.

The letter was floated on the Facebook page of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu’s main counsel, on Tuesday.

Recall that the appellate court had on October 13, discharged Kanu of all of FG’s terrorism related charges, faulting the federal government for “executive recklessness” and unlawful extradition from overseas.

Reacting to the development, Malami said “the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly” in respect to the court verdict.

Our correspondent gathered that the Certified True Copies of the appeal court judgement has been served on the AGF.

In his letter, Ozekhome told Malami that the Court of Appeal, by its judgement, placed a permanent bar to any prosecution of or indictment against Nnamdi Kanu in any court in Nigeria.

“On the strength of this judgment of a superior court, we respectfully urge your good office to: immediately comply with the judgement of the Court herein attached, order the immediate unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, now being illegally held in solitary confinement in State Security Service facility, at the Abuja headquarters,” the letter partly read.