BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu: FG Reacts To Court Judgement, Says ‘We’ll Consider Available Options’ On IPOB Leader

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has reacted to the judgment of the Court of Appeal which discharged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, of the entire terrorism-related charges against him.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that the appellate court quashed FG’s charges against the IPOB leader, citing ‘recklessness’ of the executive arm of government.

It also agreed that Kanu was extraordinarily renditioned without compliance with international law.

But in a statement on Thursday, Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, argued that it was only the issue of extradition that was determined, adding that the government will further pursue other allegations.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that border on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predate rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing the determination of pre-rendition issues.,” Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant to the AGF said in a statement.