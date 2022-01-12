Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights Suit Judgment Fixed For 19th January

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit pending before the High Court of Abia State has been set for judgment on 19th January, 2022.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the suit was heard and concluded on 10th December, 2021 before Justice Benson Anya of the High Court of Abia State.

The suit was initiated by Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Alloy Ejimakor, on 27th August, 2021.

Ejimakor told our correspondent on Tuesday that the suit was seeking a declaration that the military invasion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Abia State in September 2017 by the Nigerian government was ” illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights to life, dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights’.

Others are, “A declaration that the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government without due process of law is arbitrary, illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights against arbitrary arrest, to his personal liberty and to fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“A declaration that the torture and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights against torture and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“A declaration that the expulsion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria by the Nigerian government and his consequent detention and planned prosecution in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of his fundamental rights against unlawful expulsion and detention..

“An order of injunction restraining the Nigerian government from taking any further step in the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) pursuant to his unlawful his expulsion from Kenya to Nigeria.

“An order mandating and compelling the Nigerian government to forthwith release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and to restore him to his liberty, same being his state of being as of 19th June, 2021; and to thereupon repatriate him to Britain, his country of domicile and citizenship.

“An order mandating and compelling the Nigerian government to issue an official letter of apology to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the infringement of his fundamental rights and publication of said letter of apology in three (3) national dailies.”

Kanu is being detained at the DSS headquarters in Abuja for running a proscribed group, jumping bail and alleged treason.