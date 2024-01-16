NNPC Ltd Uncovers 211 Oil Theft Incidents In One Week, Arrests 22 Suspects

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Within the last one week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited uncovered no fewer than 83 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta.

The NNPCL disclosed this on its X handle on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The National Oil Company added that 15 illegal pipeline connections were also discovered within the same period.

“In the past week, 15 illegal pipeline connections and 83 illegal refineries have been uncovered in the Niger Delta,” the NNPCL said.

According to a video shared with the post, it was disclosed that between January 6 and 12, a total of 211 incidents of oil theft and vandalism were reported.

Seven cases of vandalism were recorded including a wellhead in the Umuajuloke community in Rivers State.

Advertisement

In Owerri, an active wellhead was found with several illegal connections.

It was also learnt that nine cases of oil spills were recorded in the week, mostly caused by vandalism, adding that Ogboinbiri in Bayelsa State has been ruined by oil spills.

“83 illegal connections were spotted in Rivers, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa States.

“In Abia, a drone shot showed pockets of illegal refineries in Owaza, while illegal oil connections were discovered in Olodiama, Bayelsa State and Obuzor in Abia State,” the NNPCL informed.

Five illegal oil storage sites were reportedly found in Central Boma and Cocoa Camp in Bayelsa State, while sacks of crude oil were found in Iba Rivers State and the contents confiscated.

Advertisement

Also, 60 wooden and fibre boats were said to have been apprehended in Akwa Ibom, Delta State, and Rivers State.

Eight of these incidents reportedly took place in the deep blue water, 54 in the Western Region, 81 in the Central region and 68 in the Eastern region

So far, the NPPCL said 22 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents.