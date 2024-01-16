‘Who Won?’ — Femi Adesina Raises Poser For Obasanjo In Book About Buhari

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former special adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has reignited his feud with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his new book titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),” using the number of foreign trips made by both leaders as his ammunition.

Adesina attempted to deflect criticism of Buhari’s trips by highlighting Obasanjo’s travel record. He tackled the frequent criticism Buhari faced for his numerous overseas trips, including those for medical reasons.

As of December 2022, reports indicated Buhari spent at least 225 days abroad on medical trips during his eight-year tenure.

At the height of the trips, speculations and misinformation about Buhari’s health became rampant, with some claiming he was replaced by a body double.

In defence of his former boss, Adesina claimed Obasanjo made more foreign trips in his first term.

He cited Obasanjo’s admission of “a paltry 97 trips” in his entire eight years but then countered the claim with research showing that “Baba Iyabo (Obasanjo)” made over 103 trips within just the first 168 days of his first term.

In further response to critics, Adesina listed the 95 international trips his principal undertook between June 2015 and May 2023, inviting readers to “do the maths” and determine who the “winner” is in terms of travel frequency.

Adesina, based on information provided by the book reviewer, however, failed to mention if those trips made by Obasanjo were official or for medical purposes.

Adesina’s book reviewer, Shola Oshunkeye, a former journalist, said at the book launch:

“Now the poser is, between President Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who made the most foreign trips? President Obasanjo confessed at Oxford in January of 2018 that he made a paltry 97 trips in the entire eight years he spent in office.

“Essentially to convince the world that Nigeria was now free of the military and the country had now become a good investment destination.

“But you know the internet doesn’t lie and doesn’t forgive. Records as some researchers now brought out show that Baba Iyabo (Obasanjo) made over 103 foreign trips within the first 168 days of his first term.

“And now about President Buhari. The author presents the answer in chapter 21, where he listed the international trips made by his principal, naming the countries, the exact location, period and purpose. He said between June 2015 when he made his first trip and May 6, 2023, when he made his last, President Buhari choked 95 trips. You can do the maths and make your deductions as to who the winner is.”