2024: Help APC Reclaim Edo From PDP — Oshiomhole Urges Ganduje

The Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to help reclaim the state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole made the plea at a stakeholder’s meeting with party leaders ahead of the party’s primary election to nominate a candidate for the polls.

The senator recounted how Ganduje abandoned his duties as executive governor of Kano State to lead the party’s campaign for the Edo state governorship election in 2020.

Asserting that the party must reclaim Edo, “We are determined to reclaim Edo State. I used the word reclaim because Edo is ours. We lost it due to several factors some of which were caused by some APC elements.

“Nobody needs to lecture Mr Chairman on this because even as a governor of Kano state you offered to lead the last campaign and even relocated. Almost all the Kano state executive council relocated to Benin for days just to ensure that the last governorship election that we won it, but unfortunately not everybody believes in party participation to the extent that you did.

“Giving your commitment the other time when you did not have any obligation, but rather than voluntarily accepting to lead and to help us win the election in Edo, now I believe you have a duty much more compelling to see that this election is won.

“On our part, we have tried to initiate dialogue among our aspirants. It is no secret, that at the time we had the dialogue, I think they (aspirants) were 27. I learned it has increased to 29 now. The process is ongoing, and the struggle continues. So we are looking forward to a healthy celebration,” he added.

Responding, Ganduje said he plans to make APC a strong institution by winning more executive and legislative seats.

“Since we were sworn in as the new or reformed NWC, we said it would not be business as usual because our party as a progressive party is supposed to be a party with clear-cut objectives.

“A party that will increase its followership in terms of governors in the federation; terms of members of the National Assembly – Senators and House of Representatives members. To do that, we have to work throughout the year.

“Traditionally, especially in developing countries, political parties are very weak institutions. But we want to make APC a very strong institution.

“Edo is an APC State. You know one of us went on sabbatical leave, and he decided to take up a permanent appointment.

“Now we have to take Edo back. We have only one state from the South-South for the greatest party in Africa…it’s not acceptable. We were able to get only Criss River State…After crossing so many rivers we succeeded in getting Cross River State. But Edo State, we Insha Allah must get it,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 21, 2024 for the Edo state governorship election as the tenure of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki will end on November 11, 2024.

Party primaries will be held from February 1 – 24, 2024