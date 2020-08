27 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Monday announced the death of its former Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr Joseph Thlama Dawha,

His demise was announced by Mele Kyari in a Twitter post.

Kyari noted that Dawha’s death was a great loss to the nation, adding that he provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of the corporation.

The deceased, who was the GMD NNPC between August 2014- August 2015 was said to have died after a brief illness.