2baba Drops Video For ‘Opo’ Featuring Wizkid

Nigerian pop icon, 2baba, has released the third video off his ‘Warriors’ album for the song ‘Opo’ featuring Wizkid.

‘Opo’ is the sixth track on ‘Warriors’, which is 2baba’s seventh studio album.

The song was produced by Blaq Jerzee while the visual was shot by Clarence Peters.

The duo obviously shot the video from different locations as Wizkid has been away from Nigeria since the declaration of COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

VIDEO:

The song holds the title of the most successful track on the album after recently crossing one million streams on Spotify.

2baba released the 13-track ‘Warriors’ under his Hypertek Digital imprint in February, 2020.

The album has been deemed as the least commercially successful album out of 2Baba’s previous body of works.

The singer released ‘Warriors’ weeks before the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown and had been unable to embark on promotional tours or shows for the album.

2baba had previously released two videos from the album for ‘Important’ and ‘We Must Groove’ featuring Burna Boy.