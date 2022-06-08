NNPC Recovers Official Twitter Account After It Was Compromised By Hackers

The official Twitter Account of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd known as @NNPCgroup has been hacked.

The account, which was hacked by fraudsters on Wednesday at about 6:35pm was used to respond to some comments relating to political developments in the country.

In one of the post seen by THE WHISTLER, the account was used to reply a statement from a Twitter user who made a post that the future does not look bright for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu.

The Twitter user had posted, “The future doesn’t look all bright for Tinubu. He can’t run with a Muslim VP and the few Christians choices from the North don’t have the required political clout. Interesting to see how this plays out”

But responding, the hacker of the NNPC official twitter account posted, “He will run with a Muslim VP.”

However, the account has been retrieved from the hackers by the NNPC.

The NNPC confirmed the development in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

It reads, “The general public is hereby informed that the NNPCgroup Twitter handle was compromised and used to send inappropriate message on 8th June at 6:35pm.

“The breach has been addressed and the Twitter account successfully recovered.

“NNPC Ltd wishes go reassure the general public that it remains committed to doing business in the most ethical manner at all times.”