No Plan To Shutdown Nigeria’s Economy — NLC Debunks Reports Of Nationwide Strike

By Kasarahchi ANIAGOLU

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has assured Nigerians it won’t be embarking on a nationwide strike on Monday, 18 December 2023.

This is coming after a statement allegedly signed by the General Secretary of NLC Emmanuel Ugboaja and Secretary General of TUC, Comrade Nuhu Toro said the Labour Union will be shutting down the economy on Monday.

However, the statement made available to THE WHISTLER by the NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs on Sunday debunked the report

Benson said, “It has been brought to our attention a notice of a strike action (purportedly signed by the General Secretary of NLC and Secretary General of TUC, Comrades Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, respectively) to commence tomorrow, Monday, December 18 across the country.

“We want to reassure Nigerians that this notice did not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period.

“Accordingly, concerned Nigerians are advised to ignore this notice. It is fake”.

