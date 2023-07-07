‘No Sycophancy, No Excuses’ — Gov Alex Otti Tells 16 New Commissioners During Inauguration

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a stern warning to 16 newly inaugurated commissioners on Friday, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State emphasized his stance against sycophancy, excuses, and corruption.

The governor made it clear that under his administration, such practices would not be tolerated as he is committed to fulfilling the mandate entrusted to him by the people of Abia.

During the swearing-in ceremony held at the Government House in Umuahia, Governor Otti urged his commissioners to view their positions as opportunities to serve the people diligently and not as avenues for personal gain.

He stressed that his administration would uphold a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, sending a strong message that any form of corrupt behavior would be met with severe consequences.

“Excuses shall not be tolerated, and you must be willing at all times to demonstrate that you deserve to remain on this ship.

“Sycophancy shall have no place in this administration, as you shall be judged strictly on the basis of what you are bringing to the table, your contribution to improve the material conditions of our people,” he said.

Otti added that the policies and programmes of the government would be focused on job creation, poverty alleviation and measurable improvement in living conditions of the people.

“The development of critical infrastructure such as quality roads, effective drainage system and robust energy distribution network to power homes and industries are also key responsibilities.

“An assignment that shall not be taken lightly under the new administration, and developing an effective framework to achieve these must move at a faster pace now that you are on board.

“The responsibilities are huge, you can neither afford to delay nor fail. Resources are limited, I must admit, but you must be prepared to make the most of whatever is available to you to drive the outcomes that we seek.

“I do not expect you to achieve everything in a day, but I expect you to make a daily commitment to fulfilling the promises that got us elected.”

The governor said he was optimistic that the newly sworn-in commissioners would deliver on their various assignments and live up to the huge expectations of the people by building “a new Abia that works”

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, thanked the governor for the honour to serve the people of Abia.

Uwanna said that the task before each commissioner was huge, and they would work with the consciousness of the oath of allegiance that they had sworn to, adding that they would work to enable the governor to deliver the mandate given to him by the people of Abia .

The commissioners include Prof Monica Ironkwe (Agriculture), Mr Kingsley Anosike (Budget and Planning), Prof Uche Eme Uche (Education), Mr Philemon Ogbonna(Environment and Urban Renewal),Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo(Health), Mr Okey Kanu(Information and Culture) and Mr Chaka Chukwumerije (Lands and Housing).

Others are, Mr Uzor Nwachukwu (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Prof. Joel Friday Ogbonna (Petroleum and Mineral Resources), Mr Chima Oriaku (Science and Technology),Mr Nwaobilor Ananaba (Sports and Youth Development), Dr Chikezie Ukaegbu (Trade, Commerce and Industry), Mr Don Oti (Works), Mr Sunny Onwuma (Transport), Dr Mathew Ekwuribe (Digital Economy/ SME).