No Tribe, Religion Is Superior– Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has said no tribe or religion is superior to another.

He said this when he hosted Muslim Cleric, Abdullahi Abubakar at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Abubakar, 83, is said to have saved hundreds of Christians during the Plateau killings of 2018.

The village head, Damafulul Mangai, community leaders, and diplomats from the US, UK and the European Union were present at the meeting.

Osinbajo, who described the clerics act as heroic, reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that anyone who says “Allah Akbar” and kills is insane.

He said, “I commend you for your wonderful act, Imam Abubakar. Yours is one of the most courageous acts any man can possibly do, by offering your own life, for others especially those who are not of your tribe or faith.

A statement issued by his aide, Laolu Akande further read, “This is one of the most compelling stories I have heard. The love an individual can show for others not from their own tribe or religion. Most people in this country do not see the differences in tribe or religion, but it is easy to stoke religious tensions and divisions.

“Like President Muhammadu Buhari said, anyone who says ‘Allah Akbar’, and then goes to kill someone either does not know his faith or is insane. It is the same in the Christian faith.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ says we must first love, even our enemies and those that despitefully use us. And anyone who preaches something different is certainly not speaking from the Bible or the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“It is far easier for people to create religious tensions between Christians or Muslims through their acts or words.

“And in a community where people have lived together in harmony and peace for so long, it shows how much a little of such tension created, in a matter of hours, can destroy harmony and peace built over the years.

“When people have been wronged, it is always easier for people to accept that revenge or vengeance is the right approach. But as you know, vengeance breeds bitterness and hatred, and doesn’t solve the problems created, but causes more deaths and harm.

“So, one must be careful of those who want to play politics and create differences using religion and tribe. This is not just in Nigeria alone, but all over the world. No tribe or religion is superior to another,” he added.

In his remarks, Abubakar, who spoke through an interpreter, said “I pleaded with the attackers in the mud and rain not to harm my guests. By God’s grace, no one was hurt. God created mankind differently, but he wants us to live together in peace and harmony, and not harm each other. Such incident (the attack) is rare in my community, but I hope such does not happen in my village again,” he said.