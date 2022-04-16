No Vacancy In Imo Gov’t House, Uzodinma Has Done ‘Exceedingly Well’ – Elvis Agukwe

A former commissioner for information in Imo State, Nze Elvis Agukwe, weekend, said Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has done ‘exceedingly well’.

As a result, according to Agukwe, ‘there is no vacancy in Imo Government House in 2024’.

Nze Agukwe, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this in a post made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

He wrote, “I am a bonafide APC member! It is important to note that I started with the PDP, and served the PDP very well.

“Along the line, plenty water passed under the bridge. PDP doesn’t stick to laid-down rules. The rest is history.

“It is not my intention to do [an] exposé on PDP, but I have realized that the present inheritors of PDP are not helping the party.

“My mission is not to quarrel with anybody but to help my constituents manage victories.

“I never gave him (Gov Uzodinma) chances, but once the Supreme Court said he won, I stopped firing.

“I want my folks to be wise and stop crying too much over spilt milk. We have to keep moving.

“To me and my admirers, there is no vacancy in 2024. From all indicators, if performance is the yardstick for changing a government, Governor Uzodinma has performed exceedingly above distinction.

“I want to encourage Imolites of good conscience to continue to support their governor. If he is not doing well, I would challenge him.”