No Vacancy In Imo Gov’t House, Uzodinma Has Done ‘Exceedingly Well’ – Elvis Agukwe

Nigeria Politics
By Chinedu Aroh
Nze Elvis Agukwe

A former commissioner for information in Imo State, Nze Elvis Agukwe, weekend, said Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has done ‘exceedingly well’.

As a result, according to Agukwe, ‘there is no vacancy in Imo Government House in 2024’.

Nze Agukwe, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this in a post made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

He wrote, “I am a bonafide APC member! It is important to note that I started with the PDP, and served the PDP very well.

“Along the line, plenty water passed under the bridge. PDP doesn’t stick to laid-down rules. The rest is history.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Nigerians Want PDP Back In Power, Support Me, Anyim Woos Stakeholders

“It is not my intention to do [an] exposé on PDP, but I have realized that the present inheritors of PDP are not helping the party.

“My mission is not to quarrel with anybody but to help my constituents manage victories.

“I never gave him (Gov Uzodinma) chances, but once the Supreme Court said he won, I stopped firing.

“I want my folks to be wise and stop crying too much over spilt milk. We have to keep moving.

“To me and my admirers, there is no vacancy in 2024. From all indicators, if performance is the yardstick for changing a government, Governor Uzodinma has performed exceedingly above distinction.

“I want to encourage Imolites of good conscience to continue to support their governor. If he is not doing well, I would challenge him.”

You might also like

Nigerians Want PDP Back In Power, Support Me, Anyim Woos Stakeholders

BREAKING: Gunshots As Hoodlums Attack PVC Collection Centre In Imo, Destroy Voter…

Why We Dumped PDP For NNPP In Oyo–Olopoeyan

Onu Takes Over As New Ebonyi PDP Chairman

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.