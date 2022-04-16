APC Fixes N45m For Presidential Form, Sets May 31 Convention Date

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has fixed May 30/31 as the proposed date for its presidential primary election.

The party also proposed May 23 for the governorship primary in a letter addressed to Mr Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to a document obtained by THISDAY, the letter was dated April 6, in which the party said it serves as formal notification to the election body about its dates and schedule of its primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 elections.

The report said a copy of the letter was signed by Mr Iyiola Omisore, APC national secretary.

It also said the party fixed the primary elections for states’ Houses of Assembly for May 11, the House of Representatives for May 16 while senatorial districts will hold on May 18.

“This serves as a formal notification, pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended. Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem,” the letter reads.

Sale of forms for the various elective positions will commence on April 22 and end on May 7.

The party proposed that the expression of interest form for the states’ houses of assembly will cost N500,000, while the nomination form will cost N1,500,000.

The expression of interest form for the House of Representatives seats will cost N1 million and the nomination form will cost N4 million, while aspirants vying for senatorial seats will pay N2 million for the expression of interest form and N8 million for the nomination form respectively.

For governorship seats, the expression of interest form will cost N5 million and N25 million for the nomination form respectively.

The party has fixed N5 million and N40 million for the nomination form and the expression of interest form for the presidential position.

These decisions, it’s reported will be ratified on April 20 when the party will hold its post-convention national executive committee, NEC, meeting.

The party’s spokesperson, Mr Felix Morka, had stated in a statement on Friday that the meeting will hold at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

He informed in the statement that the meeting will be convened by virtue of section 25.2.ii of the party’s constitution.

He listed issues to be considered to include the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections and other relevant business of the party.

The statement read, “Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party to a meeting to consider the Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution, please,” the statement said.