Nollywood Star, Alex Ekubo To Be Buried June 18

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The family of late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has announced plans for his burial, with funeral rites scheduled to conclude on June 18, 2026.

Ekubo died on May 11 after a battle with cancer.

In an obituary statement shared on the actor’s Instagram page on Monday, the family appealed to the public to continue praying for the late actor, his wife, and the entire family during this difficult period.

According to the funeral arrangements released by the family, a service of songs will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Guests are expected to be dressed in white.

The wake-keep will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

The funeral service and interment are scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026. The service will be held at Mary Slessor School, after which the late actor will be laid to rest at the family residence located at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

A reception will follow immediately after the interment at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, with attendees also expected to wear white.