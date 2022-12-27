Nollywood Thrown Into Mourning As MC Oluomo Announces Death Of Popular Actor Kamal Adebayo

Veteran Yoruba actor and skit maker, Isbae U’s father, Kamal Adebayo, popularly known as Sir Kay Kamoru, is dead.

The news of his death was confirmed on Tuesday via Facebook by the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, otherwise known as MC Oluomo.

He wrote “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo (sir Kay). May Allah grant him eternal peace. R.I.P SIR KAY”.

Also, a colleague of the deceased, Yomi Fabiyi, confirmed the actor’s demise on his Instagram page.

The cause of Sir Kay’s death is yet to be revealed. He was known for using hilarious slang in movies he acted in.

Other Yoruba actors and actresses have taken to their various social media pages to mourn the deceased.

The famous skit maker, Isbae U, had in August posted a video on social media showing the moment he gifted his father a cash gift of N1 million on his birthday.

The skit maker wrote: “Gifted My Dad with 1 Million Naira Cash to Celebrate his Birthday, Love you Dad ( Sir K Kamoru).”

Sir K, renowned for playing ‘bad boy’ roles in movies, was one of the right-hand men of Lagos transport union chief, MC Oluomo.