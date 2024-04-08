‘Not All Marriages Will Last Forever’- Reactions As AY Comedian Separates From Wife

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The social media space has been buzzing following the announcement of the separation between popular Nigerian comedian AY and his wife.

AY confirmed their separation via an Instagram post on Sunday, where he expressed his decision to refrain from sharing personal family issues publicly, citing concerns for his family’s privacy and mental well-being, especially that of his daughter who has access to social media.

Advertisement

The comedia, who also acknowledged his own shortcomings and the difficulties of their relationship, emphasized the need for understanding rather than assigning blame.

Reacting, fans on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) emphasised the importance of privacy in dealing with marital issues.

One of the sockal media users with the account, @Prince_Djad3rd wrote, “The rumour has been going on for months, for him to have come out like this means he’s done his best and maybe they are going their separate ways…good luck to them though.”

Also, @chuudi01 said, “It’s not time to post it on social media. It’s time to stand and fight for your marriage. People are still making the same mistakes. Social media never settles marital or relationship issues.”

Advertisement

On his part, Moses Ogbeche questioned the necessity of celebrities airing their personal affairs in public.

He wrote, “Why do celebrities feel the need to explain their private lives to the public? Fix your marriage, and if you can’t separate without fuss for respect and love, you once shared.”

Similarly, @jbpraiseharttv wrote, “But his has not ended yet. He just made an open-ended statement. It’s inconclusive yet. I pray it doesn’t happen to him and his family. Amen.”

For @naturalboifilmz, he wrote, “Whenever you see a long-term beautiful marriage with a successful career, great kids, wealth, and cherished memories suddenly end, just know they were two amazing people who just reached a point where one of them lost control of his or her genitals, and the other person eventually grew tired of being understanding and tolerance.

“Not all marriages must last forever, 20 years together with significant accomplishment is not a joke. I wish them the best in their future endeavors!”