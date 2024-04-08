‘No One Is Innocent’—AY Confirms Crash Of Marriage To Mabel

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, and his wife, Mabel, have announced their separation after two decades of marriage.

AY confirmed their separation via an Instagram post on Sunday, where he expressed his decision to refrain from sharing personal family issues publicly, citing concerns for his family’s privacy and mental well-being, especially that of his daughter who has access to social media.

Advertisement

In his statement, AY addressed the misconception that staying silent indicates weakness, while asserting his logical approach to dealing with issues.

He also acknowledged his own shortcomings and the difficulties of their relationship, emphasizing the need for understanding rather than assigning blame.

He wrote, “Many people believe that staying silent simply means that one is incapable of dealing with issues.

“Projecting a negative narrative against someone who is not struggling to defend himself doesn’t mean he is weak. Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts.

Advertisement

“The personality and ability that I possess simply confirm that I have reached that stage in my life where I can not be entertaining the public with deep personal family issues. They just might be too much to handle concerning the individuals involved. Not even when I have a grown-up daughter who has access to social media. Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she cannot be proud of online.

“Yes! Without compromising my family, I have found myself doing some things that I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win. I can tell you for free that no one is completely innocent enough to cast stones.

“Presently, I am loving the way that lies about me in all these blogs are travelling faster than the truth. But my painful truth will eventually beat away all the lies.”

Mabel, on her Instagram page, also addressed the separation, stating her decision to distance herself from disrespect and drama without reacting or engaging.

Advertisement

She wrote, “Distance is my new response to disrespect. I don’t react, I don’t argue. I don’t dive into the drama. I just remove myself.”

In January 2024, comedian AY and Mabel, was rumoured to have separated after they unfollowed each other on Instagram after his wife’s alleged threat to her life.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Mabel said she has been mentally abused for way too long and has had enough. She also stated that if anything happens to her, one person should be held responsible. She, however, did not state who she was referring to.

AY and Mabel tied the knot in November 2008.