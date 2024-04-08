‘Broken Marriage Does Not Make You A Failure’ — Charlie Boy Speaks On AY’s Marital Crisis

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, otherwise known as Charly Boy, has reacted to the marital crisis Nigerian comedian Ayo ‘AY’ Makun from his wife Mabel, urging the public to refrain from harsh judgment.

According to Charly Boy, a broken marriage does not equate to failure but can serve as a push for personal growth and self-discovery.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that AY confirmed separation from his wife via an Instagram post on Sunday.

The comedian said he has decided to refrain from sharing personal family issues publicly, citing concerns for his family’s privacy and mental well-being, especially that of his daughter who has access to social media.

But reacting in an Instagram post on Monday, Charly Boy said maintaining a marriage for 20 years is no small feat.

He wrote partly in Pidgin English, “Abegi make una leave AY alone. It is not always true dat a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

Advertisement

“Sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals. 20yrs no bi beans. Una Well done.

“AY, edi ok. It’s unfortunate but shit happens. Who never fuckup raise [your] hands.”