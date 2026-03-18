NSCDC Deploys Over 50,000 Personnel For Eid-el-Fitr

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The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has approved the deployment of 53,500 personnel across the country as part of measures to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Commandant General of the corps, Abubakar Audi, said they include tactical operatives and intelligence squads deployed across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The move, according to a statement on Wednesday by the NSCDC’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, is aimed at strengthening security nationwide, addressing emerging threats, and safeguarding Critical National Assets and Infrastructure during the festive period,

“As this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration approaches, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abubakar Audi, has ordered the deployment of over 53,500 personnel comprising tactical operatives and intelligence squads across the country to strengthen security and ensure a hitch-free festive season, the statement read.

“The deployment cuts across all 36 states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja, as part of proactive measures to tackle emerging security challenges and effectively safeguard all CNAI,” it added.

The Commandant General also directed all Provosts of Colleges, Zonal Commanders, and State Commandants to ensure adequate security coverage within their jurisdictions. He said that security had been intensified at identified flashpoints, including shopping malls, Eid prayer grounds, mosques, churches, motor parks, and recreational centres, where both uniformed and undercover operatives have been stationed.

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“Identified flashpoints such as shopping malls, Eid prayer grounds, mosques, churches, motor parks, recreation centres, and other public spaces are to be closely monitored and manned by both uniformed and undercover operatives in order to nip any criminal activity in the bud.

“The Commandant General further emphasised the need for intensified routine patrols and sustained synergy with other security agencies through effective information sharing and swift response to emergency situations reported by members of the public,” he said.

This move followed the FG declaration of Thursday and Friday as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, had on Tuesday announced the deployment of 4000 personnel in the FCT to enforce law and order as well as ensure a peaceful Eid- el – Fitr celebration.