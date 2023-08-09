NSCDC Destroys 100 Illegal Refineries, Arrests 200 Suspects In 2 Years

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has revealed that over 100 illegal refineries were destroyed and 200 suspects arrested in two years.

The Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, made this known on Wednesday during a conference in Abuja.

At the conference, Audi emphasized the need for personnel to intensify their efforts against oil theft and pipeline vandalization.

On the efforts made by the Corps, the CG said, “Over 100 illegal refineries have been destroyed and over 200 suspects arrested in two years.”

He prompted the personnel to remain mindful of the forthcoming challenges and to efficiently address emerging security risks.

“We also need to intensify our efforts in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, tackle the challenge of oil theft and pipeline vandalisation, ensure the protection of farmers and farmland to guarantee food security, protect facilities in the power, telecoms and transportation sectors with an emphasis on rail infrastructure among others.

“We must begin to deploy new strategies in tackling the spate of insecurity in the land. In this direction, the Corps has prioritised training and retraining, as well as procurement of modern operational and communication equipment in our determination to further enhance the capacity of the Corps,” he said.