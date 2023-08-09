Forgive Traitors Who Worked Against My Election, Adeleke Appeals To Osun PDP Leaders

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has begged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reintegrate factions within the party that opposed his 2022 governorship ambition.

Advertisement

Adeleke made the appeal while speaking with the party’s leadership during a stakeholders meeting at the State Secretariat in Osogbo.

The meeting was held to nominate a replacement for the late Soji Adagunodo who was the Southwest Vice-Chairman of the party.

“We have to support each other to move Osun State forward. We need to honour ourselves because before we got here, we knew what we faced. God supported me during the gubernatorial race,” the governor declared.

“All those that refused to support us within the party, let us forgive them. They had reasons why they refused to support us, that is democracy. But let’s allow them back to the party. They have repented and we must be after their progress within the party. They have come to terms that God is on our side.”

Adeleke also begged aggrieved members who are yet to get appointment from his administration to exercise patience, stressing that plans are underway to change Osun State from civil servant state to industrial hub.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Osun PDP chairman, Sunday Bisi, announced that the party leadership has agreed to nominate Kamoru Ajisafe as the candidate to replace the late Soji Adagunodo as the Southwest Vice-Chairman of PDP who was an aide to former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.