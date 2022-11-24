NSCDC Issues Operational Licences To 24 Private Security Firms

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued operational licences to some private security firms to enable them to provide security to private individuals and organizations in the country.

The firms were issued the licences on Thursday at the national headquarters of the NSCDC in Abuja, in line with the provisions of the Private Guard Companies Act.

The Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, charged the new entrants into the industry to use their new operational licenses to contribute their quota to promoting internal security as the nation prepares for yuletide and the 2023 general elections.

He reiterated that tackling insecurity in Nigeria requires collective and collaborative efforts of government, private security agencies and all the citizens.

He explained that, the new wave of crime occasioned by activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers are in different folds, thus making confrontational approaches necessary.

Audi added that private security companies have vital roles to play in entrenching peace, safety and security,urging them to collaborate with the Corps especially in the area of credible intelligence gathering to enhance internal security.

He charged the new operators to adhere strictly to the law guiding their operations, urging them to ensure prompt annual renewal of their licences to avoid being clamped down as a result of violation of extant rules by the CG’s Special Task Force set up to supervise and monitor PGC operations and activities across board.

He reminded the operators that their licenses should not be for business purposes alone but also for internal security of the nation, cautioning them that their licences are not transferable and use of firearms is not allowed.

A statement from Olusola LUSOLA Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations of the Corps quoted Audi as saying, “For now there would be no use of fire arms, bouncers or bodyguards in your operations, it is criminal to do so.

“You are however free to visit our nearest formation closest to you for assistance whenever you are faced with overwhelming challenges”, Audi said.

The CG also emphasized on guards welfare, noting that, his administration will not condone any act of maltreatment of field operators by some Chief Executives who give peanuts as salaries which could make the boys compromise and be lured into criminal acts very easily.

He called on the new operators to see NSCDC as not only their regulator but a dependable ally and partner in progress.

As part of activities marking the ceremony, orientation lectures were given to the recipients to help them excel in the Private Guard industry.

A guest Lecturer, Prof Gabriel Obiamaraije C. Okenwa talked on the role of the private guard companies in crime detection and prevention.

Another veteran in the business, Major General Abdulkadri (rtd) highlighted the opportunities and benefits of Private Guard companies to the security industry in Nigeria while the ACG in charge of Administration, Helen Amakiri, took the new operators on the PGC’s modus operandi.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Barr Marc Aimien Adudu of Kwad Security Services Limited appreciated the Commandant General for making the presentation of licenses to new Private Security Companies a reality.

He pledged to leverage on the guidance of the Corps to advance the course of Security in Nigeria.