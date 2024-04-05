NSCDC Uncovers Illegal Refinery With Stolen Crude Oil In Imo

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp has uncovered an illegal oil refinery in Otulu Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo.

The illegal refinery was used by oil thieves to produce diesel from its crude state.

The Corps Spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi on Friday said that over 95,000 liters of illegally processed diesel and stolen crude oil, which is yet to undergo refining, were discovered at the site.

He also said that the illegal refinery was discovered to contain pipes connecting NNPC’s Oil Mining Lease 20, cooking pots, fabricated reservoirs, drums, and diesel cleverly concealed within cellophane bags.

He said, “Other items recovered were galvanised pipes, an electricity generating set, welding machines, electrical filing machines, several vandalised wellhead valves, pumping machines and packs of electrolyte.”

Afolabi assured the investigation is underway to arrest the culprits behind the illegal refinery.