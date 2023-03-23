NSCDC To Provide Special Security For Schools

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has moved to provide special security for schools across the country.

This revelation was made on Thursday by Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant of the Corps, during a workshop in Abuja.

The workshop which was organised by the Corps with the theme, “Ensuring Schools Security For Sustainable National Development”, at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja, was to reiterate continued support for the safe school initiative of the government.

It drew participants from the Ministries of Finance and Education, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Nigeria Governors’ Forum among others.

Audi assured that its operatives will continue to provide the needed security in schools to enhance a safe teaching and learning environment.

He stated that the workshop will provide a forum for stakeholders to thoroughly examine the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) document for the purpose of validation and full national implementation.

Represented by the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Operations, ACG Philip Ayuba, the CG described the Safe Schools Programme of the Federal Government as laudable, reiterating that, it will bring an end to the series of attacks on schools and kidnapping of school children in the country.

According to Audi, the workshop also seeks to harvest inputs, welcome suggestions and process the various contributions of other stakeholders towards the commencement of Safe Schools Operations in Nigeria.

He pointed out that as the lead agency in the programme, the NSCDC in May 2021, conducted a vulnerability survey of all schools in the country and have published the statistics obtained of all vulnerable schools for necessary action.

Audi maintained that in continuation with its resolve to ensure security in schools, the NSCDC with assistance from the Federal Ministry of Finance, flagged off the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre on the 13th of February, 2023 to commence the national implementation of the programme.

He expressed optimism that at the end of the workshop, participants will come up with a carefully and thoroughly examined SOP that will serve as a blueprint for the program’s implementation.

The representative of the Minister of Finance and Coordinator of National Safe Schools Programme, Hajiya Halima Iliya, commended the NSCDC for prioritising schools security and also leading in setting up of a Coordination Centre for the Safe Schools Programme at the NSCDC National Headquarters.

She pledged that the Ministry will facilitate the funding of the programme before the end of the present administration, as efforts are underway to ensure releases of necessary funds before the government of the day winds off.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the SOP drafting committee, Prof Tyoor Terhemba, expressed confidence in the composition of the participants for the workshop and encouraged them to make the best use of the technical session for useful contributions to the draft policy document.

Tyoor said the document will be produced, published and made available to key actors who would be trained to carry out major response activities.