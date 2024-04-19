NSIA Creates Over 400, 000 Jobs Through Interventions In Health, Agric, Other Sectors

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) said it has created over 445,000 jobs after growing its assets base to N2.26tn from the N156bn reported in 2013 on inception.

The NSIA said it has created at least 245,000 direct jobs across sectors and 200,000 indirect jobs.

The authority disclosed this in its 2023 Earnings report signed by the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Aminu Umar Sadiq and made available to THE WHISTLER.

The NSIA said its performance was necessary for the attainment of key Sustainable Development Goals for Nigeria.

The NSIA also achieved a 10-megawatt solar project which would create over 500 direct and indirect jobs.

The report said, “The provision of 13,504 affordable houses, under construction; supporting several communities through CSR activities; the construction of three standard hospitals with over 282,100 patients served and 150,000 chemotherapy sessions.

“Over 3,500 youths have received formal education through partnered educational institutions.

“Over 236,000 farmers were supported, 68 per cent of the beneficiaries were youth of which 50 per cent were women”.

The NSIA said it also topped the 2023 Global Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF) Governance, Sustainability, and Resilience (GSR) ranking.

The report showed that the NSIA was ranked 100 per cent alongside esteemed Sovereign Wealths like Temasek and NZ Super Fund for transparency and sustainability.

The GSR scoreboard analysis reflects substantial progress from the 84 per cent rate in 2022.

The report said, “NSIA showcased enhanced sustainability practices which included improved ESG policies, a robust framework, climate investment leadership, and impactful reporting”.

Revealing the 2024 projection, the NSIA aims to “Enhance fiscal responsibility; attract foreign investment; effective project execution; ESG partner of choice and long-term saving mechanism”.